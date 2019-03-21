Service project donation brings brothers closer to earning Eagle Scout

Brothers, Tyler and Dylan Hudson, are one step closer to being able to call themselves Eagle Scouts with their most recent donation to the residents at Colleton Courtyard. Tyler and Dylan are the sons of Thomas and Kelly Hudson of Walterboro. The donation, four mobile planters, fulfills their service project requirement as part of the Eagle Scout program. Sixteen year old Tyler and thirteen year old Dylan make quite the team. When searching for an idea, their mother contacted Teresa Schmidt, activities director for Colleton Courtyard. Schmidt mentioned some of the residents really missed not being able to work in their gardens, leading the boys to decide to planters that are on wheels so they can be moved around easily. They even built them high enough so residents that are wheel chair bound can sit comfortably in their chairs while they garden.

The boys started out with purchasing the supplies they would need to build four planters. They then asked John O’Quinn if he would serve as their project manager. They then enlisted the help from their fellow scouts in Troop 686. Tommy O’Quinn, Isaac Zorn, Landon Garvin, Ben Remley and Kyle Gluck answered their call to action and helped the sibling complete their project. “Since the planters are on wheels, the residents will be able to garden inside or outside, really where ever they would like,” said Tyler. “They also can plant flowers or vegetables in them so everyone that would like to garden should have a planter they like,” said Dylan.

Eagle Scout is the highest achievement or rank attainable in the Scouts BSA program of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA). The designation “Eagle Scout” was founded over one hundred years ago. Only four percent of Boy Scouts are granted this rank after a lengthy review process. The requirements necessary to achieve this rank take years to fulfill.

Since its founding, the Eagle Scout rank has been earned by almost 2.5 million youth.

Requirements include earning at least 21 merit badges. The Eagle Scout must demonstrate Scout Spirit, an ideal attitude based upon the Scout Oath and Law, service, and leadership. This includes an extensive service project that the Scout plans, organizes, leads, and manages. Eagle Scouts are presented with a medal and a badge that visibly recognizes the accomplishments of the Scout. Additional recognition can be earned through Eagle Palms, awarded for completing additional tenure, leadership, and merit badge requirements.

Each brother has a different reason for wanting to reach Eagle Scout. Dylan hopes in will help him in the future as he hopes to work in the health care field as Tyler plans to use the skills he learns to help him in the military and law enforcement. Both boys credit their Scoutmaster, Blaine Colson, for helping them get this far. Boy Scout Troop 686 is locally sponsored by First Baptist Church of Walterboro.