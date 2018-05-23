Senior Adult Coloring Contest

When we think of coloring we often think it’s an activity for children. However, coloring can be enjoyed at all ages by everyone. As we get older, adults tend put away crayons, colored pencils and coloring books. Coloring can be very therapeutic for adults. It can improve concentrate, mindfulness, and relaxation. Research shows that coloring can be very beneficial for senior adults. The repetitive motion of coloring helps senior adults maintain motor function, improve dexterity (finger grip control) and hand-eye coordination. It can reduce agitation and relieve stress while promoting a sense of accomplishment and satisfaction. The use of bright colors can also improve mood and boost cooperation with others.

The Colleton County Memorial Library (CCML) Mobile Library (Bookmobile) decided to explore these benefits with a coloring contest designed just for senior adults. The Bookmobile recently held its first 2018 Senior Adult Coloring Contest. Senior adults from the Green Pond Senior Center and the Walterboro Senior Center participated in the contest. They were given the opportunity to choose an adult coloring sheet from the selection provided to them.

Joyce Chaplin, Extension librarian (Bookmobile operator), gave simple instructions: “have fun and let your creativity shine,” she said.

“The seniors seemed to enjoy the adult coloring sheets,” said Chaplin. “It was an outlet of self-expression and an opportunity for them to have a little fun coloring,” she says. A total of 35 coloring sheets were submitted to the contest for judging. Broken down, this included 26 from the Green Pond Center and nine from the Walterboro Center. The winner of the contest would be awarded a $25.00 Walmart gift card. The contest was judged by the staff at CCML excluding Jane S. Shaw, Assistant extension librarian and chaplain.

The winner was announced on Wednesday, May 16, 2018 at 11:00am at the Green Pond Senior Center. The winner was Isabelle Jones, who is also the site manager at the Green Pond center. “I often participate in activities with my seniors to model positive social interaction and encourage them along the way with the activity,” said Jones. “I plan to donate the $25 gift card to the center to help purchase supplies for the seniors,” she says.

“We wanted to sponsor a program for the seniors in our community and give them an opportunity to share in Bookmobile activities,” said Chaplin. The Bookmobile provided the adult coloring sheets, winning prize and supplies for the contest. For more information about the Bookmobile and upcoming activities please contact Jane Shaw, Mobile Library/Extension Services at 843-549-5621.