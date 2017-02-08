Sending a Piece of Home

Few people sacrifice as much as the men and women of our military. They spend months and sometimes years away from home and away from the ones who they love. That’s why it is so special when they receive a little piece of home when they are in a far off land. Sending packages to our service members is a great idea, but there a few things to keep in mind. First, make sure they can receive packages where they are stationed. If so, determine any restrictions such as size, weight or content. Determine exactly how the package should be addressed. This is not like sending a birthday card to your grandma. The military has many protocols and you need to make sure you follow them so your package reaches its destination. Once you have done your homework, the fun part starts; filling your package. You can send what our people need, what they want, or both. Toiletries are always welcome. Everyone needs deodorant, tooth paste, soap, shampoo, razors and so on. Just be sure the toiletries you send won’t be ruined by the climate. Speaking of climate, send things that are climate oriented. In hot climates send sun screen, sun glasses, water bottles, cooling towel and other things that will bring relief from the heat. In cold climates send gloves, hand warmers, thermal sock, stocking caps, and so on. Next let’s think about filling their stomachs. Who doesn’t love snacks? The key here is to send non-perishable goods. Again, consider the climate; certain snacks may survive the cold, but not the heat. A few safe bets include nuts, hard candy, gum, pretzels, crackers, cookies and jerky. To be safe, these items should be packed in hard containers, to keep them from breaking. Anything that could potentially spill should be put in plastic bags. That goes for toiletries too. We’ve supplied what they need, we’ve filled their stomachs, now send them what they want. Let’s start with reading material. Magazines are great and there are many topics to choose from. Send them a local newspaper, which will make them feel close to home. Paperback books are great and so are comic books. Our heroes may want to read about other heroes. Games are also appreciated. Playing cards, crossword puzzles, word search and puzzles are just a few things to consider. These are active people, so balls, Frisbees’ and other sports related items would be appreciated. Phone cards are also a great gift from home. There is nothing better than hearing a loved one’s voice. As many things that are great to send, there are also things you shouldn’t send. Consider where they are stationed. Certain regions might find certain items offensive based on religious beliefs. This is something to research before you begin packing your care package. While it is great to send these packages to family and friends, it is even more thoughtful to send them to total strangers. There are probably groups within your community that organize events for creating these care packages. Whether you do it as a group or on your own, sending care packages to our service men and women is great way to say thank you and bring them a little closer to home.