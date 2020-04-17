SECOND COVID-19 DEATH IN COLLETON COUNTY

Colleton County officials have been notified of twenty-one total cases of COVID-19 in Colleton County, These cases of COVID-19 are in the 29488, 29446, 29475, 29435 and 29929 ZIP codes. The ZIP code data for the state is available on DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage, specifically on the Testing & SC Data page, underneath the county map. This can be found by following the link below.

Unfortunately, DHEC also announced an additional death related to COVID-19 in Colleton County today.

https://scdhec.gov/infectious-diseases/viruses/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19/testing-sc- data-covid-19

It’s important to note that there are likely many more people in the community who have this virus and have never been tested. Also, DHEC isn’t notified when individuals are no longer infectious (i.e., they are well), and as a result, these numbers likely include people who have recovered and no longer pose a risk to others.

Colleton County residents are urged to follow the guidance of Governor McMaster and the recommendations of the CDC. This information can be accessed at colletoncounty.org/coronavirus.

GOVERNOR MCMASTER’S EXECUTIVE ORDERS

Governor McMaster issued an additional executive order today reopening public boat landings.

If you have questions regarding Governor McMaster’s executive orders and how they relate to your business, please contact the South Carolina Department of Commerce by email at covid19sc@sccommerce.com or by phone at 803-734-2873.

Governor Henry McMaster’s Executive Orders related to the COVID-19 Pandemic can be accessed by following the link below.

https://governor.sc.gov/executive-branch/executive-orders

COUNTY OFFICES

For information regarding County office closures, please see previous press releases, which can be found at colletoncounty.org/coronavirus, or by using the email addresses and phone numbers on the County’s website at https://colletoncounty.org/department-services. If you do not have access to the County’s website, please call 843-549-5221.

REMINDERS AND HELPFUL LINKS

The chain of command and direction and control during a public health emergency is different than what is exercised during a natural or human-made disaster. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is the lead agency. DHEC officials are working closely with our federal partners at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

If you are concerned about the coronavirus (COVID-19) or experiencing respiratory or flu-like symptoms such as fever and/or cough, MUSC recommends you speak to an online virtual care provider. Virtual COVID-19 screenings are free. Just use the code COVID19 when you follow the link below and log in to MUSC’s Telehealth service. No appointment is necessary, and this service also covers other conditions, such as allergy/hay fever, sinus infection, pink eye, sore throat, or the common cold. You can also call 843-261-5940 for more information.

https://campaigns.muschealth.org/virtual-care/index.html

For more information, please visit the links below.

SCDHEC – https://www.scdhec.gov/health/infectious-diseases/viruses/coronavirus- disease-2019-covid-19

John Hopkins Center Global Tracker –

https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6

CDC – https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

WHO – https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019

Colleton County Government – https://www.colletoncounty.org/Coronavirus

Should you have any questions, please visit Colleton County Fire-Rescue’s Emergency Management Division webpage at www.colletonfire.com. Colleton County Fire-Rescue’s Emergency Management Division and all of our Emergency Support Function partners have been collaborating for several weeks now and will continue to monitor COVID-19.