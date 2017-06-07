Sea Turtle season kick-off celebrated

The return of the Loggerhead Sea Turtle to Edisto Beach’s coastline is being celebrated with a kick-off Turtlefest.

The now-annual event was held on Saturday, June 3rd at the Edisto Beach State Park. It was created and funded through the S.C. State Park’s Department. Using local Edisto Beach Sea Turtle Patrol volunteers and state parks employees, the 3-hour event taught children and adults about the routines of sea turtles. The event also included games for children, a mock sea turtle nest inventory, information on beach litter control, face painting and live small turtle demonstrations.

About 75 children and adults participated in the event, that began at 10 a.m.

According to information given on Saturday, nearly 87 pounds of litter was collected during the month of May from along Edisto Beach’s shores. This included mostly balloons (39); 149 cigarette butts; personal hygiene products; glass bottles; plastic bottles; foam containers; 104 food wrappers; random beach toys; and dozens of bottle caps and beverage cans.

A part of the initiative on Saturday was to tell people visiting the beach how dangerous drinking straws and plastic wrapping can be to sea turtles.

The event was also key in giving beach tourists information on why it’s important to turn out street and beach house lights at night: any lights left showing on the beach can confuse sea turtles that are coming onto the beach to lay eggs.

The festival was held at the beginning of the Loggerhead Sea Turtle’s return to the Eastern coast, especially to the South Carolina beaches. At Edisto, the turtles have been having high reproductive and nesting seasons in recent years. Loggerhead Sea Turtle season generally begins in May at Edisto Beach and lasts through the first of August. It takes about two months for the laid eggs to then mature into hatchlings. Those hatched sea turtles are then guided by moonlight back to the water: this is another reason why artificial light should not be on at night during sea turtle nesting season, according to the state park’s information on nesting sea turtles.

The ongoing beach renourishment and groin lengthening projects at Edisto Beach have been adjusted to not interfere with the beach-nesting season and to continue to help protect the Loggerhead nesting habits at Edisto, according to Beach officials.

Saturday’s public event was free to people who paid a fee to enter the state park at Edisto Beach. For more information on sea turtle season, or rules to help protect sea turtles nesting at Edisto Beach, visit www.edistobeach.com and follow the prompts for sea turtles.