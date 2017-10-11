SCVRD Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month

The South Carolina Vocational Rehabilitation Department located on Thunderbolt Drive in Walterboro sponsored their annual open house event on Wednesday, October 4 in recognition of National Disability Employment Awareness month. Local business and community partners came to learn and receive updates on Vocation Rehabilitation services offered in the Walterboro area. Booths were set up for the event that included job readiness training, transition services, comprehensive evaluation center, rehabilitation technology and Palmetto Training Center just to name a few.

The purpose of the Vocational Center is to prepare and assist eligible candidates with disabilities to achieve and maintain competitive employment. The SC Vocational Rehabilitation Department (SCVRD) serves people who want to work but are discouraged from doing so by a physical or mental disability. SCVRD provides evaluations, job skills training and job placement for employment and places special emphasis on serving individuals who receive Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDE) and Supplemental Security Income (SSI), as stated on the website. Services provided through the Walterboro office include assistive technology expenses, care management, job placement, job training, supported employment, vocational evaluation/counseling and worksite accessibility assessment.

SC Vocational Rehabilitation, Walterboro Area Office is located at 919 Thunderbolt Drive, office hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m, Monday through Friday. For more information contact Michelle Stockman at (843)538-3116 or visit the website www.scvrd.net.