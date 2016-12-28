SCSU Alumni Chapter Helping to Make Christmas a Little Brighter

By Cokeitha Gaddist

It was a very Merry Christmas for lots of smiling boys and girls in Colleton County this year. Thanks to members of the South Carolina State University (SCSU) Alumni Chapter and many others. This year the members of the SCSU Alumni Chapter wanted to do something special to help brighten the holidays for some well deserving families in Colleton County. For the entire month of December, the Alumni Chapter held a toy drive to collect toys for the children in our community and received an out-pouring of support from SCSU Alumni who donated toys for boys and girls of all ages.

All the toys from the Toy Drive were donated to DSS Foster Care Division, for children in Foster Care and the Family Preservation Program. The goal was simply to collect lots of toys to serve as many children and families as possible. Central Williams, President of the Alumni Chapter said,” We wanted to do something special to help the children who are in Foster Care to have a bright Christmas and spread some good cheer during the holiday season.” The Alumni Chapter had its final drop-off for the toy collection on December 13 at the Colleton County Memorial Library. The toys were collected and delivered to DSS by Williams and Jessica Grayson.

Latoya Pinckney, Supervisor of Foster Care and Family Preservation, said, “Because of the support from the SCSU Alumni Chapter and many other community groups, businesses and organizations we were able to sponsor over 270 Foster Care children and 90 families this year.” It is important to note that every toy collected in Colleton County stays here and are gifted to the Foster Children who live in this community. Pinckney said, “People in our community donate very generously, I want them to know that the agency truly appreciates their donations because it makes a huge difference in the lives of the children and families we serve.” She said, “As we delivered toys to the children at their foster home, many families cried tears of gratitude and joy, they were so grateful and couldn’t believe that people in their community wanted to help them and were so generous to people they didn’t even know.”

If you would like more information about Foster Care or Family Preservation Program, contact Latoya Pinckney at (843) 584-4055 or visit www.DSS.SC.gov.