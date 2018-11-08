School district decisions are coming

Last week, the Colleton County School Board met in executive session. In this closed-door meeting, the board members performed an annual review on Colleton County Superintendent Dr. Franklin Foster. Though formal, and performed securely among themselves, the conversation was about Foster’s performance with the school district.

The results of that official review will be made public in a future board meeting, as part of the board’s announcement on Foster’s future with the school district. But we have our own opinion on his performance as superintendent.

In the last year, we have noticed something a bit new about the district’s officials. They have made actual changes. The leadership of the district has reached out and admitted they need help to solve some of our district’s most pressing needs.

One such example is our district’s new transportation director. Though double routes are still being run with our district’s school buses, the district’s new transportation director has decreased the district’s double runs from more than a dozen to less than a half-dozen double daily routes. This is positive movement.

The district has also reached out and participated in federal programs that have recruited international and first-year teachers to Colleton from other states. This temporarily solved the district’s emergent teacher shortage.

District leaders have also been vocal with the district’s other needs, from needing to improve student test scores to adding an extra school resource officer.

We applaud their acknowledge of what is needed, and their efforts to solve the problem. This leadership must come from the top.

There is still much to be done in our school district. Test scores need to be improved. There needs to be more of an effort of transparency to the public from the school board’s decision-making. And the issue of why our teachers are leaving our district has to be addressed.

Addtionally, the concept of in-school suspension needing to be changed in order to make it more effective for student improvement. The district also needs to add more disciplinarian options for teachers.

As for right now, however, the question is whether or not Foster is meant to lead our district into the future.

Based on the actions of our leadership team within the last year, we believe that Foster should continue acting as our superintendent for the next chapter of our district. However, we also believe that the school board needs to be more involved in daily district-level decisions.

We are curious to see the results of the school board’s decision concerning Foster. Regardless of their actions, we believe that the district is moving in the right direction. Our leaders need to continue acknowledging our district’s shortcomings, and address them quickly by reaching out to different resources. Movement forward must continue.