School Bus Scare Still Under Investigation

A reported man trying to lure a child onto a fake school in Colleton County is still being investigated, as local law enforcement officials are communicating with other agencies to see if similar cases have been reported.

The incident was first reported to the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 29th. According to an incident report, a young boy told his mother that on this day he was waiting for his school bus to pick him up for school when a “heavy older white man” driving an old school bus with “the stripes removed” tried to pick him up. The boy told mother that he could see his “real” school bus coming. At that point, the fake driver fled away, the boy said. The entire ordeal occurred at about 6:30 a.m. on Ritter Road in rural Colleton County. The mother of the child reported the incident to the sheriff’s office.

As of Monday, no arrests have been made in the case. “We are still investigating this,” said Lt. Tyger Benton, spokesman for the sheriff’s office. “We have communicated with other local agencies to see if similar cases have been reported, and, as of now, none have,” he said. “We have no other reported cases of this happening in the county, either.”

As of press deadline, the case is still considered open, said Benton.

It is unclear if the Colleton County School District was also made aware of the alleged incident.

