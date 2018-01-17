School Board ‘Superheroes’ Sign Pledge

Members of the Colleton County School Board are being recognized for their public service and are being dubbed “Superheroes for Public Education.”

The local recognition is part of a statewide effort for all school boards across South Carolina to be honored in January. Specifically, the Colleton County School District has designated January 16th as School Board Appreciation Day: on this day, the district’s officials will recognize the school board members for their public service and for “dedication to education,” according to a press release issued by the Colleton County School District’s administrative office.

“The theme for this year, ‘Superheroes for Public Education,’ highlights the unique role our school board plays in championing and advocating for quality education and the ownership they take for governing our schools,” as stated by the school district’s press release.

In Colleton County, the school board members are: Charles Murdaugh, Gale Doggette, Tim Mabry, Mary Jones, Darlene Jenkins, Patricia Simmons and Harry Jenkins. Each of these members are elected by constituents in their individualized districts.

As part of their recognition as board members, the locally-elected leaders will sign a South Carolina School Board Member Ethical Principles. This occurred during the recent Tuesday night school board meeting. The board members’ signature is their individual pledge to “publicly vow to uphold effective governance principles,” a press release states. The school board members’ pledge also includes their continued commitment to improve public education.

“Our board members are champions for our students,” Dr. Franklin Foster said, in a written statement. Foster is the superintendent of the Colleton County School District. “Their efforts may often go unrecognized, but this is a perfect opportunity to say thank you for all you do for our future leaders,” he said.

According to Foster, Colleton’s school board members are “committed to developing policies and to making tough decisions on complex educational and social issues impacting the district.”

“Our school board is responsible for an annual operating budget of $43.4 million, 5,800 students, approximately 900 employees and nine schools,” he said.