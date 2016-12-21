School Board Holds Final 2016 Meeting

By Anna Crosby

The Colleton County School Board met on Tuesday, Dec. 13th for its regularly scheduled meeting. Of notable concern to the public is a report from Dec. 5th, where the Academic Standards and Assessments (ASA) Subcommittee of the SC Education Oversight Committee (EOC) delayed a vote on a single accountability system.

This accountability system would merge the state and federal accountability systems beginning with the 2017-2018 school year if it passes. The Subcommittee also asked staff to gather public input on the draft recommendations. Public comments will be gathered from Dec. 6th to Jan. 5th. All comments will be forwarded to members of the EOC on January 6 prior to the ASA subcommittee meeting on Monday, January 9.

This is important, because there are recommendations that are being put forth that will impact how school districts are graded in the future. Some of the criteria for a new grading system will have a potentially negative impact on rural schools; therefore, the public should be aware of proposed changes in order for constituents to make an informed decision on how their school districts will be graded in the future.

Some of the changes include gathering employment information on students long after they graduate from high school and using this data to determine the success of school districts. For areas that are traditionally rural, and that have limited employment opportunities, this might adversely affect the rating of a school district, regardless of how well students in that district perform academically. Changes such as these to the accountability system will have a great impact on Colleton County.

Special Services included in its report information on a new initiative for the county titled CareerBOOST. Career Boost SC is introducing a new project to all South Carolina Schools. The National Federation of the Blind of South Carolina (NFBSC) has partnered with the South Commission for the Blind (SCCB) to reach the goals and requirements of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunities Act (WIOA) while providing funds and training materials for Pre-Employment Transition Services (PRE-ETS).

The NFBSC will be providing services to potentially eligible students between the ages of 13-21 across South Carolina. The Department of Vocational Rehabilitation and Colleton County School District are partnering to determine which students are eligible for this 6-week course.

Before adjourning for the night, the School Board announced that it would reconvene on Jan. 10th and Jan. 17th for its regularly scheduled meetings. Also announced at the meeting is that the SCSBA (South Carolina School Board Association) will hold its annual convention Feb. 16-19, in Hilton Head.