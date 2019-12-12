School board gives Foster “effective” rating

The Colleton County School Board has used its individualized review of district Superintendent, Dr. Franklin Foster, to give him an overall “effective” rating, meaning he will remain as the local school district’s superintendent.

Based on this vote, his contract with the local school district will also likely be renewed and extended.

The school board’s vote occurred at its recent meeting, held on Nov. 19th. The board’s review of Foster occurs each year. In that review of his job performance, Foster is judged by each board member on his six key points: his vision and instructional leadership, his personnel management, his governance of the board and its policies, community relations, ethical leadership, and completing his annual superintendent goals.

Before the board’s collective vote, each board member publicly voted as to whether they approved of Foster’s job performance this year. Colleton County School Board Member William Bowman voted against Foster. Two other board members were not present for that vote. The remaining four members who were present at that meeting voted in favor of his performance.

Now, the board and Foster are working on final goals for the coming year.

It is unclear if Foster’s “effective rating” as superintendent will come with a salary increase. The school board has not voted on that.

The board has also not yet extended his contract with the school district. His current agreement ends in June of 2021.

Foster has been superintendent of the district for the last seven years.