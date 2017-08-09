School board fills vacant teacher spots

The Colleton County School Board met in a special-called meeting on Thursday evening, first discussing the personnel issues behind closed doors in executive session. Once back in open session, the board voted to accept the staffing recommendations, as given to them by Dr. Franklin Foster, superintendent of Colleton County schools.

The new hires will fill several vacant teachers and professional spots that were sitting throughout the school district. As of press deadline, the local school district still has about 11 teaching positions to fill for the coming school year, with the first day of public school slated for students on August 22nd. Teachers will return to school on August 15th.

Previously, the district needed more than 20 instructors to fill open slots.

These slots were made vacant by either the resignation, retirement or transfer of former teachers and professional educators, according to district officials.

As of Thursday night’s school board meeting, the following positions were approved:

Isaac Agina will be a math teacher at CCHS this fall. This teaching position was formerly held by Kelsey Samples, who resigned.

Kimberly Brantley is a guidance counselor for CCHS this school year. She is filling a spot made vacant with the resignation of Hannah Tripp.

Lonnie Crutcher is a physical education teacher at CCHS. He is filling a spot left vacant by the retirement of Joyce Bethay.

Cashauna Christie-Bowers is a special education teacher at CCHS for this new school year. She is filling a spot that was open through the resignation of former CCHS special education teacher Shermain Brown.

Geno Edwards is a Spanish teacher at CCHS. His employment is the result of the resignation of Laura Clark.

Additionally, the school board also approved on Thursday the following district-wide hires:

Julie McMillian will be a health sciences teacher at CCHS.

Thomas Wegener will be a social studies teacher at CCHS.

Comfort Tebuswing will be a special education teacher at Colleton County Middle School.

Donna Jackson is now a guidance counselor at Hendersonville Elementary School.

Jocelyn Bernesto is a special education teacher at Northside Elementary School.

Deborah Nesbitt is an early childhood teacher at Northside Elementary School.

Lastly, Anton Gaines will is a new masonry teacher at Thunderbolt Career and Technology Center (TCTC). Gaines is taking the spot formerly held by TCTC masonry teacher Anthony Wilson, who previously resigned.

Additionally, the school board voted to accept the following two staff separations:

Lynne Douglas-Simmons retired and is leaving her post as the high school’s media specialist and Colleton County Middle School Social Studies teacher Cartecia Lawrence resigned from her teaching position.