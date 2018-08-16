School board ballots set

Filing for residents to run for the soon-to-be-open seats on the Colleton County School Board has ended, with the deadline handing multiple names to Colleton County voters.

Filing formally closed for the local school board race at noon on Friday, August 10th. It had been open for about two weeks.

As of that final deadline, six people had formally filed to run for several school board seats. These candidates are:

District 2 Incumbent Tim Mabry, who has filed to run again for his seat;

District 4, which has the most candidates seeking office. This district serves the greater Cottageville area. The candidates seeking this seat on the school board are William Bowman, Cyndi B.

Roberts and current District 4 incumbent Darlene Miller;

And District 6 Incumbent Harry Jenkins, who has filed to again serve this district.

Jenkins is the only candidate who filed to serve for this district.

Also on the ballot in the upcoming November election is the remaining term for Colleton County School Board District 3.

This 4-year term was vacated recently by former school board member Gale Doggette: Doggette moved outside of her designated jurisdiction, prompting her resignation from the board and from

District 3 constituents.

The only person to file for the remainder of the District 3 term is Sharon Witkin.

Witkin is a local community activist and a mother of two. She says she is running for the school board because of her desire to serve the community and to improve local education.

“I just graduated from the local leadership program, and that opens your eyes to what is and what could be. I am motivated to give, and to make changes for the better,” she said. Witkin says she is primarily concerned with the district’s ability to attract and maintain teachers and staff. “We need to develop them in their profession, and retain them in our classrooms,” she said, speaking of our teachers. “I will be a positive-minded candidate who wants to be invested in our district, and in our community,” she said, in a recent interview.

As for District 4, Miller is the current school board member for this district. She is being challenged by both Bowman and Roberts.

Bowman served two terms prior on the board for District 7. During his latest term, however, district lines were redrawn. These new lines changed his address to be outside of his elected jurisdiction, forcing him to resign from his post. This will be his first time running for school board under the new jurisdiction lines.

According to county Elections Director Angela Upchurch, the local county elections office will be overseeing these school board elections, which are slated to be on the November general election ballot.