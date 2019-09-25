School board approves hurricane make-up days

he Colleton County School Board has voted to approve the make-up days associated with the instruction missed during the recent Hurricane Dorian evacuation.

The school board met on September 19th. In that meeting, the board voted to make January 6th a regular school day instead of the already-designated teacher workday.

Additionally, the school board voted to do the same for February 17th, which was previously designated as a teacher workday and school professional development day.

The school district was closed for four consecutive days during Hurricane Dorian, a hurricane that brushed the South Carolina coastline on the week of September 5th.

The threat of the hurricane prompted S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster to order an evacuation of several counties, including Zones A and B of Colleton County. The evacuation order forced local schools to close.

Despite the school board’s vote to make-up up two of those days, there are still two days left to makeup. The school board will use some of the already-designated “inclement weather make-up days” to do this, according to Sean Gruber, spokesman for the Colleton County School District. These designated inclement weather days are Nov. 4th of 2019 and March 20 and April 10 of 2020. For a look at the complete academic calendar, go to the Colleton County School District Web site at www.colletonsd.org.