School Board approves ’18-19 calendar

After considering input from the public, the Colleton County School Board has approved the district’s new calendar for the coming school year.

The calendar for the 2018-2019 school year was formally adopted by the school board on Feb. 20th. According to information released by Dr. Franklin Foster, superintendent of the district, the board’s vote was based on “suggestions from our survey of internal and external stakeholders,” Foster stated in a press release.

The entire calendar is available for view on the school district’s Web site, at www.colletonsd.org. However, per the newly-approved school district calendar, significant dates for students and parents include the following:

Teachers return to school on August 13th. Then, Nov. 5th will serve as an inclement weather make-up day, with the following day, Nov. 6th, being closed for election day.

Thanksgiving Holidays will occur from Nov. 21 – 23 of this year, with Winter Break starting on Dec. 24th and lasting through Jan. 4th of 2019.

Students will return to school from Winter Break on Jan. 8th of 2019.

Another Inclement Weather Make-Up Day will occur on March 25th, with a second make-up day scheduled for April 19th. Spring Break will then follow, lasting from April 22 – April 26th.

Then, the last day for students for the coming school year is slated for June 7th. Teachers will have a scheduled work day on June 10th.

Prior to taking their vote, the school board asked for the public to participate in their decision process on the coming school year’s calendar by allowing the public to vote on their preferred calendar of choice. There were two options given to the public for their input. “Input” was allowed on the district’s Web site for the last month before the board took a vote.