Schedule for All-Star Football announced

In just a few short weeks, the Colleton County All-Stars will begin their season on August 19th in Estill, S.C. at their League Jamboree. The All-Star football teams are broken down into four different age divisions and individuals were chosen based on their try-out held a few weeks ago. “We had a considerable number of guys to show up for our spring evaluations,” Coach Craig Grant said, “Each team is currently at or near the maximum number of players we can accommodate. We will continue to entertain interested applicants until we reach the cap.” Coaches for each division are as follows; Dyanmites (ages 5-6) Harry Bennett, Small Fry (ages 7-8) Cornelius Hamilton, Pee Wee (ages 9-10) Leo Washington, and Midgets (ages 11-12) Craig Grant. With players and coaches’ officially chosen for each division, the All-Star League is ready to begin to prepare for their full set of games beginning in late August. “Our first practice is Monday, July 31st,” Coach Craig Grant said, “Right now, we’re just encouraging our players to begin working out, exercising, and drinking water in preparation for the season. Our first week of practice is just helmets only. We conduct full contact practices the week of August 7th.” For many players this will be their first experience with football and Grant along with other head coaches will have a variety of skills in each division. When asked what the coaches are looking forward to the most beginning this new season he said, “We’re looking forward to our guys continuing to compete this year. We approach each year with a fresh mind. We really look forward to seeing our guys develop their skills, learn the game, work together, and compete at a high level. It’s always exciting because each year is different.” Games will be held on Saturdays and range throughout the Lowcountry regions until the beginning of November where the teams will compete in the playoff which will be held in Ridgeland this year and the Super Bowl, which will be held in Hilton Head on November 11th. Although the All-Star tryouts have concluded, there is still room for a few teams according to Coach Grant, “We still have a few spots for the Midgets (ages 11-12) teams on a first come first serve basis. We’re also accepting cheerleaders as well; girls ages 5-12.” So if you find yourself free on a Saturday come out and support your local youth as they compete and showcase talent from Colleton County!

August 19th League Jamboree Estill, SC

August 26th Allendale

Sept.2nd Labor Day

Sept. 9th at Hardeeville

Sept. 16th Beaufort

Sept. 23rd at Lady’s Island

Sept. 30th Ridgeland

Oct. 7th at Hampton

Oct. 14th Hilton Head

Oct. 21st Bluffton

Oct. 28th at EstillNovember

Novem. 4th North/South Division Playoffs Ridgeland, SC

Novem. 11th Super Bowl/Cheerleader Competition Hilton Head, SC