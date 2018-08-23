SCE&G to close local office

The local branch of SCE&G will be closing.

S.C. Electric and Gas (SCE&G) is permanently closing nine of its offices that are located throughout South Carolina. The Walterboro location is among those nine that will be closing.

The other locations that are closing are located in Barnwell, Florence, Johnston, Lexington, Hampton, Holly Hill, Hollywood, and Mt. Pleasant.

The physical locations will close on October 5th.

Customers in Walterboro – and in the other locations where storefronts are closing – will now have to use “alternate payment” options, such as online or by mail.

According to SCE&G Spokeswoman Zundria P. Green, SCE&G officials chose to close these locations because of slower customer traffic. The additional operational costs of keeping the buildings open also led to the choice to close these branches, she said.

“While we continue to see a significant shift toward online service and a corresponding reduction in foot traffic at our local offices, we recognize the need for some customers to do business with us in person, particularly as it relates to cash payments,” said SCE&G Vice President of Customer Service Sam Dozier. Dozier commented on the closings in a written statement provided to local media outlets.

“With a network of authorized payment locations throughout the communities we serve, including all Walmart stores in South Carolina, we expect this transition to have a minimal impact on the level of service we provide,” he said. The closing of the nine branches will impact the employment of 16 employees who currently work at these locations.

According to Green, SCE&G will “make opportunities within the company available” to those people impacted. “We appreciate the contributions and the quality of service our employees have provided over the years in these local offices, and we are committed to making this a smooth transition for all of them, as well as our customers,” said Dozier.

Additionally, Green says there are still dozens of SCE&G locations that will remain open.

Near Colleton County, there are three places that will still accept in-person payments from SCE&G customers. These are located inside the Wal-Mart in Walterboro; the Piggly Wiggly in St. George; and at the Town of Ehrhardt offices on Broxton Bridge Road.

Three SCE&G branches will stay open in Barnwell County; seven locations will stay open in Florence County; seven locations will stay open in Johnston; eight SCE&G offices will stay open in Lexington; Three centers will stay open in Hampton; seven locations will stay open near Holly Hill, including one inside the Piggly Wiggly at St. George and several in Summerville; seven locations are staying open near Hollywood; and five SCE&G branches are staying open near Mt. Pleasant.

SCE&G is a public utility company with about 723,000 customers regionally. The business also offers natural gas to about 371,000 customers throughout the state of South Carolina.