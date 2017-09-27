SCE&G Recognized for Outstanding Solar Power Programs

Utility Earns S.C. Clean Energy Business Alliance’s 2017 Outstanding Achievement and Leadership Award

SCE&G was recognized today by the South Carolina Clean Energy Business Alliance (SCCEBA) for leadership and success in developing solar energy programs. The SCCEBA presented its 2017 Outstanding Achievement and Leadership Award to SCE&G representatives at the S.C. Clean Energy Summit in Columbia earlier today.

SCCEBA, a nonprofit coalition of clean energy advocates and stakeholders, presents the award annually in recognition of an organization or individual’s significant contributions to developing South Carolina’s clean energy economy. SCCEBA cited SCE&G’s overall success with implementing its solar programs in accordance with the state’s Distributed Energy Resource Program Act of 2014 (Act 236) and the utility’s efforts to embrace solar energy as a part of its electric generation portfolio as reasons for the award.

Examples of SCE&G’s solar energy implementation efforts have included developing easy-to-understand consumer solar programs, providing consumer friendly information on its website and other communication channels and efficiently managing the interconnection process.

“Act 236 presented SCE&G with a new and different challenge, which was essentially to adopt solar power as a significant part of our electric generation portfolio and make it accessible to all of our customers,” said Danny Kassis, vice president of customer relations and renewables for SCE&G. “To accomplish this, we had to consider all aspects of our electric business with fresh eyes, and adapt them as needed to incorporate new sources of electric generation. Throughout that process, it was important to let the needs and desires of our customers guide our decisions.”

In 2014, SCE&G worked alongside peer utilities and other stakeholders to help develop Act 236, the renewable energy policy which guided the development of a solar energy marketplace in South Carolina. SCE&G’s solar programs, introduced in 2015, were well received by customers and as of this month had more than 80 megawatts of installed capacity, serving more than 5,000 customers.

Kassis said the success of SCE&G’s solar programs is ultimately a tribute to the SCE&G employees and industry partners who helped shape them.

“Many dedicated employees throughout the company were committed to creating successful solar programs,” Kassis said. “They collaborated with solar developers and other industry stakeholders, and it took everyone working together to turn ideas into action.”

About SCE&G

South Carolina Electric & Gas Company is a regulated public utility engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity to approximately 718,000 customers in 24 counties in the central, southern and southwestern portions of South Carolina. The company also provides natural gas service to approximately 362,000 customers in 35 counties in the state.