SCDNR names Donnelly’s Dean Harrigal Employee of the Year

Once a year, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) names an exceptional employee from each division and an overall employee as Employee of the Year. Winners are nominated by people within their divisions and are chosen by division and agency leaders. This year, the Wildlife & Freshwater Fisheries Division and the overall SCDNR Employee of the Year is Region 4 Wildlife Coordinator Dean Harrigal.

Harrigal began his career with SCDNR as a small game biologist, and that eventually led to him becoming the project leader for the Bear Island/Donnelly complex. Harrigal later became the Region 4 wildlife coordinator while retaining the role of statewide waterfowl project leader. He oversees 60 staff members, has been proactive in coordinating wildlife research and played an instrumental role in getting red-cockaded woodpeckers introduced into the ACE Basin. Harrigal has served as the agency’s wood duck box coordinator for many years and, thanks to his efforts, thousands of boxes have been distributed to landowners across the state.

Many hunters and non-consumptive users have enjoyed activities at areas managed by Harrigal. He has shared advice with landowners and has given numerous presentations to organizations statewide.

Harrigal has been involved with the North American Waterfowl Conservation Act, the ACE Basin Project, the ACE Basin Task Force, the SCDNR Migratory Bird Committee, the Atlantic Flyaway Technical Section, the SCDNR Migratory Bird Committee, the S.C. Duck Stamp Committee, SCDNR Flyaway, the S.C. Wildlife Federation, and the Spring Island Trust.

Harrigal’s leadership has positively affected many, and his work with SCDNR will ensure the conservation of wildlife and habitats for years to come.