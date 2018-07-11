SCDNR announces new Red Drum limit

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources recently wrote an article reminding anglers of the new limit on the saltwater gamefish, the red drum. Red drum is known to anglers by several different names including spottail, channel bass, redfish and red drum. According to SCDNR, researchers have noted over the years that there has been a decline in the red drum population which has promoted new South Carolina state laws that will effect anglers beginning July 1st, 2018. The new red drum catch limit law, recently signed into effect, will change the catch limit of the red drum to two fish per person per day and no more than six fish per boat per day. The size limit will remain the same at 15-23 inches. The previous catch limit for the red drum was three fish per person per day with no boat limit.

It is important for anglers to know the fishing limits, rules, and regulations before they hit the water. Legislation can change rules for limits each year and lack of knowledge could lead anglers to fines and fees by the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. According to First Sergeant Andrew Godowns with SCDNR, “Before anyone decides to go out fishing or hunting it is important to review the rules and regulations on the particular activity they will be participating in as from year to year some regulations change. Any regulations that change can be found under “What’s New” in the rules and regulations books SCDNR publishes and gives out for free every year, and is also published on our website.” SCDNR has an extensive website filled with information and laws pertaining to fishing and hunting. In addition to the new catch limit, SCDNR released additional tips for best handling practices of red drum to ensure that the least amount of causalities from improper handling occur. According to SCDNR, the best handling practices for red drum are as followed:

• Use a rig that minimizes the chance of hook damage (short leader, fixed sinker weighing 3 oz. or more, and barbless, non-offset and non-stainless hook)

• Use gear that shortens the fight time (20-lb and higher test line)

• Keep the fish in the water (take photographs of the fish while during revival and release)