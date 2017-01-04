SC DNR Christmas Tree Disposal Program Benefits Wildlife

By Anna Crosby

As the holiday season comes to and end, the shiny ornaments and glittery tinsel have been carefully packed away, and now all that’s left is finding a place to put the seemingly useless tree.

Instead of burning, or finding other ways to dispose of Christmas trees, The SC Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Freshwater Fisheries Section is asking people to donate their Christmas trees, so they, in turn, can use the trees as attractor sites in an effort to supplement habitats by giving fish and other aquatic wildlife a place to flourish.

SCDNR Freshwater Fisheries Section has been doing this for over a decade. Currently, the majority of discarded Christmas trees are being used in Lake Greenwood, Lake Keowee, and Lake Hartwell; however, many DNR Officers are working to expand their efforts in the Lowcountry as well.

DNR Game Warden Ben Graham made comment on this project saying, “Instead of discarding old Christmas trees, trees can be used as fish attractors in ponds, small lakes, and even large lakes to facilitate the recycling process that affords fish habitats.”

“More habitats in freshwater lakes means smaller fish have structures which attract small organisms so that they can feed while also allowing fish cover that they can relate to year round,” said Graham.

In recent years DNR has found that one of the major challenges with having attractors made of Christmas trees is that it is difficult to get them to stand up and they deteriorate at a relatively fast rate, which requires annual refurbishment.

“Usually a concrete block or several blocks can be attached to the base of a tree and sunk in a predetermined spot in the lake, which allows the tree to remain upright and on the bottom.”

“In clear lakes,” explained Graham, “several trees can be tied together and sunk to form a brush pile on the bottom giving fish more cover, allowing bigger fish better ambush spots.” According to Graham, this process works best in areas that have minimal cover.

Over the years, DNR has also experimented with attractors made out of PVC. While they proved to be very durable, these structures are more permanent and when it comes to concentrating fish they are not very effective, nor are they appealing as natural wood.

“These trees usually last 2 to 4 years, and these areas can benefit greatly if fresh trees are added as needed; because having them is a win for fish as well as anglers,” said Graham.

This is due to being able to combat habitat deficiency by enhancing the fish habitat and giving the fish an attractor that will, in turn, concentrate fish which is beneficial for the fish lifecycle as well as for anglers, who fish for sport.

Graham said, “these trees usually are not hard to locate this time of year, and anyone that has a Christmas tree will most likely be glad for someone to take their tree.”

He suggested that those interested in donating their trees can ask around at local farm supply stores, hardware stores, or even contact your local Clemson Extension facility for more information on tree drop sites in nearby areas.

SCDNR.com is a good website to go to for information on drop sites. On the site is a statewide list of drop sites, which may be helpful. Graham also said that tree farms could be a good source of information as well.

Christmas trees bring so much joy to people during the holidays that giving them a second life by utilizing them to benefit the earth in many ways make them very special indeed.