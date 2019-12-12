SC Artisans Center and Colleton County Arts Council entertained event-goers









As part of the Walterboro’s Holiday Weekend, the SC Artisans Center brought in shoppers from all over. Their campus was covered in tents with Artists from across the state that came to sell their pieces. Shoppers answered the call. A few came to look, but most came to buy. Event-goers were able to pick up many one of a kind items and were able to mark folks off of their Christmas list. The SC Artisans Center will host the same kind of event over the next two weekends helping shoppers find that perfect gift for their loved ones.

They also partnered with the Colleton County Arts Council, and the two together presented “The Polar Express.” Over 55 children came on Saturday to participate. Children were able to sign up for a time slot before the event. So many signed up, three different readings were necessary. After receiving their ticket, children followed the tracks and jumped on board. Conductor Nancy Murray read “The Polar Express” to each group. At the end of the reading, Santa Clause surprised the children and not only made an appearance but also gave each child their own bell keepsake.

Children were also allowed to do a Winter themed painting with artist Cathy Hunter that they were allowed to take home that day. They were also given the opportunity to see the beautiful lego train creation built by Andrew Heape. He gave the children coloring sheets and encouraged them to follow him on facebook at his page “Palmettobricks” to see his cool pictures and to find out more information on his upcoming events. First Steps also donated books, so each child was able to pick out a book to take home. After all the free fun and giveaways, those in attendance were served some yummy refreshments wrapping up the fun event. For more information about classes offered by the Colleton County Arts Council “like” their facebook page.