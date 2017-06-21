Saturday’s Historic District Criterium a Success

The City of Walterboro welcomed their third cycling event in eight months this past Saturday when the Bike Law CCA Regional Criterium Championships set up in the Historic District. The event was organized and hosted by Lowcountry Racing which brought over 100 cyclists to compete in 11 different categories. The categories were Juniors 9-14, Juniors 15-18, Women 4/5, Men Cat 5, Masters 35 +, Masters 45 +, Masters 55 +, Men Cat 4, Men Cat 3, and Men Pro 1/2.

Junior Cyclists lined up shortly after 10 am for the first race of the day. Races lasted all day with the Men’s Pro starting at 6 pm. Downtown area restaurants set up food booths in the city parking lot to provide food for the riders and spectators that were in attendance. Carmines, Castillo’s Pizza, and The Old Bank all took part is showing off what they had to offer by selling their food and passing out menus, encouraging event-goers to explore more of Downtown Walterboro.

Michelle Strickland, Tourism Director for the City of Walterboro, was very pleased with Saturday’s event. “We are very fortunate to have been able to have the Bike Law CCA Regional Criterium Championship have an event here in our city. During the event we collect surveys of those in attendance and realized over half of those who were riding had never been to Walterboro before. Others said they had passed through but did not realize we had such a beautiful downtown historic district.” Strickland went on to say that many of those who came also stayed a night or two in our hotels and ate at our restaurants. She is excited to be building relationships with groups like Lowcountry Racing.

“These guys really liked working with the City of Walterboro and were very impressed with how easy we were to work with. Several riders during the event said it is hard to find a place that is so willing to work with them. I feel like it is very favorable they will consider coming back to Walterboro again next year,” said Strickland on the event.

The event was a very family friendly event. Folks were encouraged to come downtown and set up a lawn chair and watch as the cyclist raced from the Colleton Center to the Fire Department. Despite having a few downpours the event was a great success in its first year here. The top three finishers in each category are as follows:

Juniors 9-14

1. Philip Ford, Fort Mill, SC

2. Lance Thode, Sumter, SC

3. GraceLynn Thode, Sumter, SC

Juniors 15-18

1. Jules Van Kempen, Chapel Hill, NC

2. Giovanni Vasta, Charlotte, NC

3. Holden McCullough, Columbia, SC

Women 4/5

1. Madeline Marbury, Maplewood, NJ

2. Dakota Topp, Charlotte, NC

3. Maria Carmo, Sandy Springs, GA

Men Cat 5

1. Daniel Thode, Sumter, SC

2. Patrick Young, Clover, SC

3. John Broom, Rock Hill, SC

Masters 35 +

1. Matthew Tebbetts, Greenville, SC

2. Gregory Thompson, Harrisburg, NC

3. Ryan Robinson, Anderson, SC

Masters 45 +

1. Gene Fowler, Boone, NC

2. Corey McCracken, Columbia, SC

3. Stephen Guidry, Matthews, NC

Masters 55 +

1. Stephen Sperry, Spartanburg, SC

2. Glen Sandefur, Pooler, GA

3. Tim Borsetti, Hendersonville, NC

Masters 65 +

1. Robert Minnicks, Hilton Head, SC

Men’s Cat 4

1. William Bradley, Savannah, GA

2. Thomas Howser, Vass, NC

3. Giovanni Vasta, Charlotte, NC

Men’s Pro 1/2

1. Kyle Knott, Rock Hill, SC

2. Dylan Lawson, Fayetteville, NC

3. Alex Jerome, Pisgah Forest, NC