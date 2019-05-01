Saturday marks kickoff to farmer’s market season

The kick-off to this year’s countywide farmer’s market will contain activities and locally-grown produce, all with a theme centered around Star Wars.

Officials with the Colleton Museum and Farmer’s Market are calling this year’s May 4th farmer’s market kick-off a community event, entitled “May the Fourth Be With You.”

“It’s a play on words, around the Star Wars theme,” says Jennie Meetze, program coordinator for the Colleton Museum and Farmers Market.

As a part of following the Star Wars theme, Saturday’s farmer’s market season is boasting a photo booth and Star War Trooper characters.

According to Meetze, the event on Saturday will also feature a variety of children’s activities, locally-grown produce, artisan bread, and live music, performed by Joshua Jarman. Jarman is an award-winning artist who has been featured nationally on Fox News, ABC News, and Fix FM.

“These are a few words used to describe Joshua Jarman’s songwriting and performances,” said Meetze. “With performances that each seems personal and unique, Joshua is known for engaging a crowd and gently ushering them through the pains and triumphs of human emotion… at least as he sees it.

In addition to the live music, activities and vendors/farmers, there will also be a car show on Saturday. This will feature about 40 cars, and it is free for the public.

More than 30 farmers from around the region will be participating in this year’s 2019 community farmer’s market, which is hosted by the Colleton Museum and Farmer’s Market. The majority of these farms and artisans and vendors are from Colleton County.

The farms participating in the line-up this year include Wiggins Farms, which is bringing watermelons, cantaloupe, squash, sweet corn, cucumbers, eggplant, pork and chicken; Crystal Corley, which is bringing pecans, raw peanuts and a variety of homemade desserts; Albert Presley, which is bringing turnips, collards, cabbage, beans, okra, peppers, and blackberries; Sandy Jones, who is selling reduced sugar jams and potatoes and peas; Linda Fox, who is selling to various art works and greeting cards; Jill Chadwick, who is selling fresh-made artisans breads; JC Farms, who is selling vegetables, including carrots, beets and squash; Rosemary Bennett, who is selling small purses, doll clothes, pillow covers and ornaments; Deb’s Delights and Gina’s Gems, who sells handmade jewelry and baked goods; Mary Willies Soaps; Lighthart Farms and Gardens; Linda McKenzie, who is selling flowers and plants and produce; and Aunt Hazel’s Baked Goods, a company selling cakes and pies.

The Colleton Museum and Farmer’s Market will begin on May 4th, with activities and vendors open to the public form 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Colleton Museum and Farmer’s Market is located near downtown Walterboro, off of Wichman Street.

“This opening is sure to be fun for the whole family!” said Meetze.