Santa’s Heroes Spread Joy

The Walterboro Police Department has been organizing the annual Shop with Santa’s Heroes for the past ten plus years. This year, with help from local businesses, organizations, churches, and individuals the department was able to raise over $5,000.00 for gifts to children in need. “We reach out to the Department of Social Services each year for a list of children who may otherwise not receive all the gifts on their Christmas list,” Lance Corporal Lindsay Ament of the Walterboro Police Department said. “I have been organizing this event for the police department for the past 5 years and I have watched the amount of supporters grow each year,” Lance Corporal Ament said.

The event was held on Saturday, December 15th where 19 children arrived to find officers from Walterboro Police Department and Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters from the Walterboro Fire Department, and fire rescue personnel from Colleton County Fire Rescue all lined up in the county parking lot looking for a partner to help them. The Department of Social Services also attended and helped with the event. Each child was paired with an emergency personnel “Santa’s Hero” and got to ride in their emergency response vehicles where they got to ride with lights and sirens all the way to Walmart. Once at Walmart, Santa Clause greeted the children, who got to shop and pick out their favorite toys. After shopping, the participants loaded their vehicles with their new toys and headed to Burger King, where Cook Enterprises donated breakfast to everyone who participated in the event. “Burger King of Walterboro / Cook Enterprises III Inc. enjoys this event and is honored to be able to be a part of such a special day each year, we have been hosting this event for 10+ years,” Director Josh Bell said, “We look forward to it each and every year. It’s just a small token we give to the kids and they deserve it all! Speaking on behalf of our company, I would like to wish a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year to all in Colleton County!”

According to Wade Marvin, Chief of Police for the Walterboro Police Department, “Although this event is organized by our department, every department that participates contributes to the success of this event each year. We are thankful for the emergency personnel that volunteer their time to come out to this event, everyone who donated to make this event a success, and we hope that this experience is one that the children will never forget.”