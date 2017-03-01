Sand Shift to State Park

By Heather Walters

The Edisto Beach renourishment project is now shifting its focusing toward the island’s community’s state park, repumping sand into the Edisto Beach State Park area and adding onto four existing groins in this area of the beach.

The project, which is more than 10 years in the making, officially began in mid-January of this year. It will focus on pumping thousands of tons of fresh sand onto the entire Edisto Beach. It will also lengthen and restore nearly all of the beach’s groins, which are the stone “fingers” that reach out into the surf to help stop erosion.

As of February 22, officials with the Town of Edisto Beach say the renourishment’s focus on Edisto Beach State Park will last for seven to 14 days. Meanwhile, waves have caused “delays” in work along groins near Whaleys, Matilda and Cupid Streets.

According to Edisto Beach Mayor Jane Darby, the renourishment project is a “cooperative” one between the town and the S.C. Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department. “Originally, the project was to be a cooperative arrangement with the Town, Edisto Beach State Park and Hunting Island State Park. Hunting Island has been delayed so the Town and Edisto Beach State Park continued to work together on this project,” she said. “We have the same beach consultant firm, Coastal Science and Engineering, who designed both projects. It was agreed that the Town would facilitate the nourishment since we are on site and Edisto Beach State Park would pay their share of the cost.”

Darby says the town’s “first priority” is to nourish the most devastated areas of the beach, which includes the north end of the beach and the state park, she said. “Consequently considering the damage in the north end of the beach, it was decided to begin around the 600-700 block, work north and continue through the state park since the equipment would be in place, then restage to the 600-700 block and continue southward. This plan served two purposes,” she said. “First, the area where houses were still in peril would receive sand in order to help them recover and repair. Secondly, the State Park was devastated by the storm which in turn severely impacted our tourism industry and our budget. In order to counteract this and speed their recovery we felt that it would benefit the entire town if they could begin their repairs.”

The town’s administrative council also approved a change order in the renourishment plan on February 24th for the contractor, Marinex, to “pump additional sand” into areas near the state park and near Laroche and Whitecap, according to town documents.

The near $11.7 million project is being funded through a variation of funds, including $3 million from tourism taxes via the Town of Edisto Beach; $4 million from the recently-approved additional one-cent sales tax created by Colleton County voters; $6.8 million awarded to the town by the S.C. Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism; and an additional $1.4 million in federal aid money due to hurricane damages.

The renourishment portion of the project costs approixmatley $11.7 million. The additional groin-extension part of the project comes with a price tag of about $5.3 million.

It is approved by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control, Ocean and Coastal Resource Management.

“Once completed, Edisto Beach will have a wider, more stable beach,” according to town documents. “This project should also extend the need to re-nourish as often.”

According to the project’s permits, most of the groins on the beaach will lengthen from 20 to 100 feet, depending on the individual groin’s needs.

Work on groins one through 11 will also include a “composite sheel pile” that will last longer than a steel sheet pile. Work on these also include reinforcing the sides of the groins with stones.

“Sand will be placed between each groin to trap capacity and will not be overfilled to cover the groins as in the past,” according to the town’s documents on the project.

According to town officials, work on the beach and the groins will not impact the coming turtle nesting season, as work may temporarily stop to ensure protecting the nesting season.

“The nourishment portion of the project is expected to be completed before turtle nesting season May 1, 2017). The groin lengthening portion may continue into turtle nesting season with restrictions, according to the permit,” the town states in its documents.