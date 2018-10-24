Sample election ballots ready for preview

The upcoming Nov. 6th general election is giving local voters a chance to elect several leaders, from the Colleton County School Board to the S.C. House of Representatives and S.C. Senate.

The election will give voters a choice for Governor of S.C. – incumbent Republican Henry McMaster is being challenged by democratic candidate James Smith.

Voters will also choose a Commissioner of Agriculture: candidates are incumbent Hugh Weathers, Chris Nelums and David Edmond. As for State Superintendent of Education, sitting Director Molly Spearman is being challenged by Israel Romero.

Colleton ballots will also include the race for U.S. Congressional District 01 (Democrat Joe Cunningham vs. Republican Katie Arrington); S.C. Senate District 43; and S.C. House District 121.

Locally, several Colleton County Council seats are up for grabs.

Colleton County Council

The District 45 seat on Colleton County has one candidate, incumbent and Republican Steve Murdaugh.

District 23 serves the eastern portion of Colleton County. During the June run-off, three Democrats faced each other for the democratic nod for this seat: Art Williams, John Washington and incumbent Evon Robinson. From that run-off, Williams won the party’s place on the upcoming November ballot.

There are two candidates seeking to win Colleton County Council’s At-Large Seat. These candidates are incumbent and Republican Gene Whetsell, who is being challenged by Democrat David “Gar” Linder. Since this is the sole at-large seat on Colleton County Council, any registered voter in Colleton County can cast a ballot: it is not limited to a certain district.

Colleton County School Board

Seats for district 2, 4 and 6 on the Colleton County School Board are also up for grabs.

District 2 Incumbent Tim Mabry is running again for his seat. He has no challenger.

Incumbent Harry Jenkins is running against for his seat on District 6. He is also uncontested.

District 4 has the most candidates to choose from. This district serves the greater Cottageville area. Candidates are William Bowman, Cyndi B. Roberts and incumbent Darlene Miller.

The remainder of the current term for District 3 is also on the ballot: Sharon Witkin is asking to fill the rest of this seat’s term, which was vacated by former school board member Gale Doggette. Doggette resigned mid-term when she moved outside of her district’s jurisdiction.

Witkin is a local community activist and a mother of two. She says she is running for the school board because of her desire to serve the community and to improve local education.

“I just graduated from the local leadership program, and that opens your eyes to what is and what could be. I am motivated to give, and to make changes for the better,” she said. Witkin says she is primarily concerned with the district’s ability to attract and maintain teachers and staff. “We need to develop them in their profession, and retain them in our classrooms,” she said, speaking of our teachers. “I will be a positive-minded candidate who wants to be invested in our district, and in our community,” she said, in a recent interview.

Additionally, several local seats are going uncontested on the upcoming November ballot. These include that of Colleton County Auditor (Jeffrey Slocum), Colleton County Treasurer (Becky Hill) and county Probate Judge (Ashley Heaton Amundson).

Officials with the Colleton County Elections and Voter Registration Office are asking Colleton County residents to go online and review their ballot before election day. A sample ballot can be found based on the address of each Colleton resident. The Web site is www.scvotes.org.