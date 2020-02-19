Salkehatchie Leadership Participants Learn the Importance of Trust

On January 28 the Leadership Salkehatchie Class of 2020 met at the Darla Moore School of Business on the University of South Carolina campus to discuss and enhance their strategies for effective leadership. After participating in sessions led by a panel of experts including President Bob Caslen, University of South Carolina, Superintendent Molly Spearman, State Department of Education, Dr. Kirk Randazzo, UofSC, Maceo Nance, S.C. Department of Commerce and Dr. Steve Beckham, UofSC, the takeaway of the discussion became clear: “If you fail in trust, you fail in leadership.”

“President Caslen’s remarks emphasized the core ingredients of leadership that we often neglect,” participant Letitia Dowling said. “He stated that leaders must have the character to make an impact and that the most important component of leadership is trust.”

These words resonated with Dowling who first learned this lesson as a classroom teacher and who still find them extremely relevant to the development of leaders in our region. “The session provoked me to reflect on interpersonal skills that are necessary to make an impact. Trust is the common denominator needed today for our local communities to make progress,” she said.

The leadership development sessions challenged participants to step out of their comfort zones and become involved in the Salkehatchie region. Dolton Williams was struck by the simplicity of the fact that the most important role of a leader is to gain the trust of his team.

“It hit me that this is 100% correct. This applies to my position with my SCA team, as well as for the communities I serve. To accomplish the goals I have, I need to work on developing trust from our communities so that we can accomplish these goals together,” Williams said.

The Salkehatchie Leadership participants will take part in 4 additional sessions designed to provide content to professionally develop effective leaders who facilitate positive change in their communities. Participants will also plan and execute a group project that identifies and addresses an issue in our communities.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Jessica Goodwin at 843-782-8627 or email goodwij3@mailbox.sc.edu.