Salk Men’s Basketball is taking over the courts

USC Salkehatchie Indian Men’s Basketball team has been burning up the courts. On January 8th, the Indians hosted Richard Bland College, to open Region 10 play. The Indians came out hot and continued a great shooting performance to take the win, 90 to 54.

The Indians hosted Brunswick Community College, on Saturday, and won in overtime, 107 to 101. Salk’s Men’s Head Basketball Coach Jake Williams said, “We have now won 7 of our last 8 and 10 of our last 13. Our team is really beginning to gel and come together at the right time.”

The Indians will go on the road for their next 3 contests. They will return home, on January 30th, to face Clinton College at 7 PM. Come out and support these young men as they will continue to keep the courts on fire.