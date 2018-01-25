Salk Basketball Starts Conference Play

The Men’s USC Salk basketball team traveled to Brunswick Community College to open up conference play on Thursday afternoon, January 19. Salk struggled with possession on the game, but their relentless defense dominated Brunswick. Salk took the victory 82-65 giving them a good start in region play. “We have to clean up the turnovers, but the defense was good.” Said Indians Head Coach Jake Williams. Five Indian players hit double digits in points on the afternoon. Kelvin Pruitt led all scoring with 15 points. Marquis Sumner tallied 14 with Reggie Wright adding 13.

Salk traveled to take on Caldwell Community College on Saturday. Caldwell proved to be too tough for the Indians as Caldwell took the win handing Salk their first conference loss 85-71. Marques Sumner led the Indians in scoring with 17 points. Max Benoit earned 14 points as Reggie Wright scored 13. The Indians are 1-1 in conference play.

USC Salk is celebrating Salk Life as several businesses in the community are decorating their place of business with Salk colors. Support the Indians by decorating your business as well as head to Salkhatchie Gym on Wednesday, January 24, to support the Indians basketball team.