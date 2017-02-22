Salk Basketball Extends Record

By Brian Benton

The University of Salkehatchie’s basketball team is at it again. The Indians hosted Denmark Tech on Wednesday, Feb. 15 in a game that saw an ultimate comeback. It was a back and forth game in the first half with Denmark Tech taking the lead. Salk’s defense would falter as Denmark ran up an 18 point lead with ten minutes left to go in the game. The Indians tightened up and brought the game back within a few points in the closing minutes before finally taking the lead for good in the last-minute. Denmark Tech tried to foul their way back into the game, but it was too little too late. Salk took the victory 105-99. Vernon Lowndes led the Indians again, scoring with a dominating 28 points. Jahlin Smith followed up Lowndes’ performance with 19 points and Jami Sanders with 17.

In an amazing turn of events, the loss Salk suffered against Cape Fear was overturned as Cape Fear had a suspended player that was present. Per regulations, any player that is suspended is not allowed to even be in the building during a game until the suspension is over. With that forfeit by Cape Fear and win over Denmark Tech, Salk extends their record to 8-3 in conference and 18-9 overall.

Salk hosted Red Star Academy on Saturday, Feb. 18. From the opening tipoff the Indians controlled the game. Ten of Salk’s twelve players on the lineup sheet got on the board. Deshaw Andrews led the Indians in the first half with 9 points. The second half the defense and shooting power packed on more points as Salk won 94-65. Ryle Owens came on strong in the second half leading the Indians 16 points. Salk added another win to their record-extending it to 19-9.