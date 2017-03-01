Salk Basketball Doesn’t Know Giving Up

By Brian Benton

On Wednesday, Feb. 22, the University of Salkehatchie men’s basketball team hosted Clinton College for the last conference game of the season. Salk hosted members of the Veterans Victory House and the staff in what would be another heart-stopping game. To start the evening off, the Colleton County Chorus sang the National anthem to a packed house. The opening tipoff came and the action was on. Through the first few minutes of the game, the score remained close. About ten minutes into the game, Clinton came alive. With shots coming from all over the floor, Clinton built up a 23-point lead. Clinton took the double-digit lead into the half. At the half, the chorus and Salk honored the veterans with two more songs. With renewed energy, Salk came out ready for battle in the second half. Slowly the Indians chipped away at the Clinton lead. They never give up a fight and the players kept edging them closer. With 43 seconds left to go in the game, Deshaw Andrews hit a three-pointer to tie the game. The crowd was going crazy in excitement. Salk held Clinton on their next possession giving the Indians less than 15 seconds to have a last chance shot to win the game. With 7.3 seconds to go, Andrews attempted another three-pointer but was fouled on the shot giving him a chance to win it at the free-throw line. Andrews missed the first of three shots then made the second. On the third attempt by Andrews, the ball came off the rim and Vernon Lowndes took down a big rebound keeping Clinton from getting an opportunity. Lowndes went to the free throw line and sealed the game for Salk 97-95. Andrews led Salk in scoring with 31 points. Marques Sumner tallied 16 on the night followed by Reggie Wright with 14. It was truly an exciting game for the fans and our veterans in attendance. Salk extended their conference record to 9-3 with a 20-9 overall record.