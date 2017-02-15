Salk Basketball in Conference Play

By Brian Benton

The University of Salkehatchie men’s basketball team had a rematch against Cape Fear on Wednesday, February 8 at Cape Fear. During the first game, Salk took the win in the final moments of the game. Cape Fear looked to have a different result. Cape Fear came out firing in the first half jumping out to a double-digit lead before Salk brought it back to within five right before half. It was 42-37 at the half with Vernon Lowndes leading the Indians in scoring the first half with 15. Deshaw Andrews followed that up with 8. Cape Fear jumped out ahead again early in the second half, but once again Salk came back and took the lead midway through the half. The game remained close, as Cape Fear would once take the lead again in the final moments. Salk tried to have lightning strike twice, but with an untimely miss on the offensive side, Cape Fear was able to take advantage and go ahead by 5. Salk tried to extend the game by fouling, but it was too little too late. Cape Fear took the rematch 95-89. Lowndes finished the game with 23 points followed by Andrews with 22.

Salk hosted 16th nationally ranked Spartanburg Methodist on Saturday, February 11. Spartanburg came into the game with only two losses and undefeated in conference play. Spartanburg came out showing their power as they jumped out to an early double-digit lead at the half 51-39. The score didn’t deter Salk though. With the packed house of cheering fans, the Indians fought their way back into the game in the closing minutes. Spartanburg had a three-point lead with only a few seconds left when Deshaw Andrews hit a game-tying three-pointers sending the game into overtime. Salk would keep that drive going into overtime with playing stellar defense and hitting timely free throws down the stretch. Salk took the victory 124-117. Andrews came up big for the Indians as he scored a team-high 32 points. Vernon Lowndes and Jami Sanders followed Andrews performance with 24 points apiece. Salk extended their undefeated home record to 13-0 at home. The Indians are 16-10 with a conference record of 6-4.

It would be a big week for Salk and Colleton County as a scholarship fund was set up in the memory of Rashee Hodges. Hodges was loved by all in the community as well as his teammates that he played for at Colleton County High and Salkehatchie. The first recipient of the scholarship was Jami Sanders. Sanders played basketball with Hodges for many years in Colleton County. Donations to the scholarship fund are being accepted. Donations can be made to USC Salkehatchie Basketball with a note in the memo line that it is for Rashee Hodges Scholarship and mailed to my attention of USC Salkehatchie, PO Box 1337, Walterboro SC 29488.