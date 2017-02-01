Salk Basketball in Action

By Brian Benton

The University of Salkehatchie basketball team hosted Cape Fear for a conference game on Wednesday, January 25. This game turned out to be a game for the ages. Cape Fear came into the game undefeated in the conference and holding only two losses on the season. Cape Fear had the hot hand in the first half not missing many shots. Salk managed to keep the game close with using a small shooters lineup that Cape Fear didn’t expect. Cape Fear had the lead at half 49-47. Reggie Wright and Marques Sumner led the Indians in the first half with 11 points apiece. Salk would come out quick in the second half jumping out to an eleven point lead, but the hot shooting hands from Cape Fear brought them back into the game. Cape Fear took the lead by one with 29 seconds left to go in the game. The following possession Salk took it down the floor, but missed the shot having to foul with 7.9 seconds to go on the game clock. Cape Fear would be shooting a one and one from the foul line. Cape Fear missed the first shot and the rebound was pulled down by Vernon Lowndes. With the clock ticking down, Lowndes took it the length of the floor and rose above the Cape Fear players to take the lead with 1.8 seconds to go giving Salk a one point lead. Cape Fear had one desperation throw the length of the court, but to no avail. Salk took a huge victory in the last seconds 96-95. The Salk players all piled on Lowndes at the end of the game with the crowd going crazy over the win. Sumner had a game high 22 points. Salk extended their conference record to 4-1 with the win.

Salk would take the court against Brunswick on Sunday, January 29. The Indians would come out firing on all cylinders to start the game jumping out to a quick double digit lead. Salk maintained the pressure through the first half taking the half 48-36. Marques Sumner had the hot hand for Salk in the first half with 14 points. Brunswick would fight back in the second half bombing some big three’s from the arc. The game got within one in the final seconds, but Salk was able to shut the door on Brunswick in the end. Vernon Lowndes led the Indians in scoring with 29 huge points. Salk added another victory to their conference record extending it to 5-1 with an overall 15-7 record.