Salk Alone in Second

The University of Salkehatchie Basketball team had a date on the court with Denmark Tech Valentine’s night. The first half was a tight game between the two as they both started out fast paced. The Indians pulled gave themselves a little breathing room by taking the lead into half 43-36. Deshaw Andrews led scoring for Salk at half with 11 points. Denmark Tech rallied back at the beginning of the second half, but the Indians held strong pulling away towards the end of the game. Salk took the win 87-74. Andrews led the night in scoring with 19 points. Trey Potts had a strong 17 points totaling 36 points for the Salk big men.

Salk hosted Caldwell College for a Saturday afternoon game. This game would determine who would be in sole possession of second place in the conference. The Indians came to play. Salk put pressure on Caldwell as they jumped out to as many as 20 points ahead of Caldwell. The Indians were too tough for Caldwell as Salk took the victory and second place in the conference with a 87-69 win. The Indians improve to 16-8 overall and 7-3 in Region X.