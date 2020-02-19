Saddle Club Horse Show Celebrates #TeamHouston





Roughly two months after a serious injury changed the life of young Colleton High graduate, his family is grateful to be receiving support from the community. A groundswell of grassroots efforts came together on Saturday, February 15, when the Colleton Saddle Club hosted a horse show to benefit #TeamHouston. The beautiful spring weather on Saturday made for a full day of fundraising efforts including a raffle, petting zoo, t-shirt sales, and a chicken bog dinner.

The equine enthusiasts from Colleton and Dorchester County turned out in force on Saturday to welcome Houston Barr coming back home to live after two months in the hospital. Parents James and Robin Barr live on a horse farm near Ridgeville, and they are relieved to have Houston back at home. Houston, age 20, and his younger sister Maddie are longtime members of the horse community, and Houston was involved in 4-H activities. The show of support from the horse-owner community on Saturday was impressive and is likely to have a unique and positive impact on #TeamHouston moving forward.

The Carr family arrived in their diesel crew-cab pick-up truck, towing a horse trailer around noon on Saturday. Event organizers had all the riders that arrived earlier to saddle up and formed a unique welcome line to wave and cheer to Houston as he drove onto the Colleton Saddle Club grounds. This display of kindheartedness carried over into the entire day of outdoor activity.

Lynn Price is a member of the Colleton Saddle Club, and she helped organize access to the facility, which holds a horse show about once a month. A Walterboro-based organization present was the 40-Something Cowgirls, chaired by Robin Phillips and assisted by Robin Lutton. Other local horse-oriented groups participating include the Carolina Chaos Riders, Windsong Farms, and Broxton Bridge Plantation. Special thanks go to the Double D Arena for donating fresh dirt for the Saddle Club show ring which had been washed out by recent heavy rains.

People turned out on Saturday with a combination of heavy hearts and genuine goodwill for the vibrant young man that is known for his giving nature. Becky Lawson from Dorchester County works as an emcee and DJ, and she was on the microphone all day on Saturday before, during and after the horse show. “Houston had been to our horse farm not that long ago and helped us put up some lighting for our riding area,” said Lawson. “He did great work, and he loves horses, so we think highly of him and the family that raised him right.”

Taylor Weeks came out on Saturday to show support for #TeamHouston and to enjoy a day of riding. “I grew up around the same time with Houston, and I’ve known his sister from different horse shows all around,” said Weeks. “Some friends and I got our horses in the trailer to come over here today, and we’ll buy some raffle tickets and ride in the show. I am a member of the National Barrel Horse Association and will be barrel riding next weekend in St. George.” Saturday’s crowd included both young and old on horseback, school classmates, plus family and friends came together to support Houston Barr.

On Saturday, December 21, 2019, Houston Barr suffered a severe spinal cord injury. His sister Madison ‘Maddie’ Barr is supporting her brother like a boss and serves as the family’s point of contact for #TeamHouson. “Houston and a friend were playing around wrestling just for fun,” said Maddie Barr. “Houston fell wrong on his head and neck area and knew right away something was wrong because he couldn’t move. He was rushed to Trident Hospital and they found two shattered vertebrae and one fractured vertebra, requiring a lengthy surgery to fuse them. Houston is paralyzed from the chest down and will require a wheelchair now, with only a slim chance of ever walking again. He was at Trident from Dec. 21 to Jan 1, and then went to Roper St. Francis Rehab from Jan. 2 to February 13.”

“The timing of the horse show was awesome because Houston just came back home from the hospital two days earlier,” said Barr. “Horses are a big part of our family and the first thing Houston wanted to do was pet a horse, and the horse was calm and loving to him. Right away, we have had to add a wheelchair ramp, widen the doors and change the flooring at home. Future needs will include a wheelchair-access vehicle and other requirements to handle this lifelong challenge. The money raised on Saturday will go towards the new equipment and the expenses associated with bringing Houston home.”

“Houston will participate in outpatient rehab therapy at Roper St. Francis in downtown Charleston three times a week,” said Barr. “It was good for him to feel all the support on Saturday, and it meant a lot to my family too. We will have another catered meal fundraiser on March 13 at Maple Cane Baptist Church. We also have Carolina blue #TeamHouston T-shirts for sale at $15 and wristbands for $5.” Maddie can accept payments on Venmo or Paypal, but for the best information on how to get shirts ordered and delivered, call her at 843-830-3662. For the latest updates on social media, visit FaceBook, and type in #TeamHouston.

Jeff Dennis is a Lowcountry native. Read his blog at LowcountryOutdoors.com

Jeff Dennis