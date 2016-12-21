Roof Guilty in Crime That Killed Local Senator

The self-declared white supremacist who killed nine black church members in Charleston last year, including Colleton County’s then S.C. Senator Clementa Pinckney, has been found guilty of those crimes.

Dylann Roof, 21, of Columbia, S.C., was found guilty on Dec. 15th on each of the 33 charges that he faced regarding the 2015 shooting deaths of nine black church members. Those charges ranged from nine counts of murder to possession of a deadly weapon. The federal jury took less than two hours to convict him.

The June 2015 mas shooting began when Roof entered the historic Emmanuel A.M.E. Church in downtown Charleston during a scheduled prayer meeting. According to testimony given during the trial, Roof waited until the parishioners bowed their heads to prayer before he opened fire. The shooting began about 9 p.m. that evening.

Nine people were killed and one was injured. In his own statement to authorities, Roof allowed one of the parishioners to live so that she “could tell the story,” according to his statements.

One of those killed was Pinckney, a then longtime state Senator who represented Colleton County. Pinckney was also a leader in that church.

Following Pinckney’s death, Walterboro-based lawyer Margie Bright-Matthews won an election to replace Pinckney in the S.C. Senate. Bright-Matthews is now the sitting senator for Pinckney’s former district. She is now one of only four sitting women in the senate and the second woman to represent Colleton County in the state legislature.

Bright-Matthews could not be reached for comment on the verdict of Roof’s trial.

The sentencing phase of Roof’s trial is expected to begin in January, a phase in which Roof has requested – and a judge approved – to represent himself. The prosecution is seeking the death penalty.