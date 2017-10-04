Roll It!

By Reverend Tom Polk

In John 11, Jesus comes to resurrect his friend, Lazarus who was dead. Jesus asks where did you lay him or he could have said take me back to the place where you stop believing. Jesus goes to the tomb and starts to make his move but the family (church) stops him! Martha says but by now it stinks. We’re afraid to turn things over to Jesus because we may not want to do what he tells us to do. If God holds the whole world in his hand then He can handle your situation. In John 11, Jesus comes to resurrect his friend, Lazarus who was dead. Jesus asks where did you lay him or he could have said take me back to the place where you stop believing. Jesus goes to the tomb and starts to make his move but the family (church) stops him! Martha says but by now it stinks. We’re afraid to turn things over to Jesus because we may not want to do what he tells us to do. If God holds the whole world in his hand then He can handle your situation. Jesus says roll back the stone! The stone represents a barrier that stands between defeat and victory. Martha was making excuses for the risk of smelling. Too often we have the fear of what other people might think which stops us from wanting the stone rolled away. We don’t want to deal with a problem that stinks and so we just leave it buried. We tend to just let sleeping dogs lie or won’t open up a can of worms but Jesus is not afraid of your “stinking” problems. There comes a point of decision where things need to be moved from where they are right now to a place that will cause us to be closer to Jesus. There may have been some terrible things happen in your life but move the stone. It’s hard to love someone after they hurt you but move the stone. You were praying for God to change the situation, don’t let the “stink” stop you. I know it’s heavy but you have to roll it!I know you’ve been hurt but you have to roll it! I know you’ve been wounded but you have to roll it! Jesus still raises dead things – churches, families, hopes and dreams!