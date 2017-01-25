Robotics Team Takes Prize At State

Bells Elementary School’s “BearBots” Robotics Team brought home an award from the State Robotics Competition on Saturday, but it was the young student’s ideas that garnished the most attention.

The local BearBots won the “Against All Odds” trophy. Out of the 38 teams at the state competition, there were three “top teams.” Two of these three teams moved on to other tournaments, including an internal world robotics tourney. Bells brought back their “Against All Odds” award and an ingenious solution to a large world problem, according to Elaine Inabinett, one of the two coaches for the Bells BearBots Robotics Team. The other coach is Kawaii Elliott.

“No matter what happens, they get the job done,” said Inabinett, one of the two coaches for the school’s robotics team. This is the second year that the team has been in existence, and the second year that Inabinett has coached it. “They just started the program last year, so this is a big deal for us,” she said.

“They just started the program last year, so this is a big deal for us,” she said.

In order to make it to the state competition, Bells Elementary had to first win in a district-wide qualifying contest. There were more than 30 teams in that qualifying contest. Of those 30-plus teams, the top six robotics teams moved onto the state competition. “It was a regional contest,” she said. “Locally, though, all of the elementary schools had a team present, and so did the middle school.”

In the entire Colleton district, however, Bells Elementary School was the only school that moved on to the state level.

On Saturday, the school’s competition team consisted of 10 students. However, each of the team’s 17 students were present, with the other seven team members acting as cheerleaders.

The competition was held in Pawley’s Island.

“Our students had four different sections to be judged from,” said Inabinett. “The challenge this year was called Animal Allies, where each robotic team had to choose an animal and then there had to be human-to-human interaction with that robotic animal and a plan on how to improve interaction with that animal,” she said. The Bells Elementary team chose the mountain gorilla as their animal. The team – whose members are age 11 and under – used a skit to explain their project. One of their own students wrote the original skit, said Inabinett. “This skit showcased the challenges that mountain guerillas are facing,” she said. The students’ solution to the human infringement onto the gorilla population is to have drones provide security to the gorillas, and to use facial identification technology to identify people who are trespassing into the protected national park.

“The drone could even tranquilize the poachers, and then help the park rangers to locate the tranquilized poachers and remove them,” she said.

“They did all of the work,” said Inabinett. “As coaches, we are there to help them, but they follow the core values and they provided all of the work.

“This really is a problem, and they have a good solution,” she said.

The winning team won a trophy. But Inabinett says they brought back a great deal of pride and experience. “One of the core values is that what we discover is more than what we win. For them to stand their ground, and to be challenged by judges and to challenge others, is amazing,” she said. “We honor the spirit of competition is another core value. They have brought back a world of experience and discovery.”