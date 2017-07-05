Robotics Camp: Building future Colleton leaders

On your mark, get set, flow! That’s right! The 2017-2018 First LEGO League theme is all about hydrodynamics. Prepare to drink in the season as Colleton County elementary and middle school students learn all about water. The 2017 summer robotics camp is currently underway at Forest Hills Elementary and students are wasting no time learning how to find, transport, use and dispose of water.

Every year, First LEGO League releases a Challenge, which is based on a real-world scientific topic. Each Challenge has three parts: the Robot Game, the Project, and the Core Values. Teams of up to ten children, with at least two adult coaches, participate in the Challenge by programming an autonomous robot to score points on a themed playing field (Robot Game), developing a solution to a problem they have identified (Project), all guided by the First LEGO League Core Values. Teams will then attend an official tournament. Colleton County Middle School will once again host a regional tournament in early December where the teams from all of our elementary schools and middle school will compete for a golden ticket to the state tournament which will be held in early spring. We have watched over the past few years as the First Lego League went district-wide. Students have been solving real-world problems related to nanotechnology, climate, quality of life, and transportation. The creators of the First Lego League are hoping by designing their Challenges around such topics, participants will be exposed to potential career paths within a chosen challenge topic, in addition to solidifying the STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) principals that naturally come from participating in the program. Team members also learn valuable life and employment skills that will benefit them no matter which career they might choose.

Ed Williams, Director of Colleton County Robotics Program, could not be more excited about how well the program has progressed in Colleton County. “Children are excited about being here and learning about real world problems. We have had great success over the past few years and have had several teams make it to state. My goal is to have one of our teams make it to nationals. I tell our kids every day there is nobody out there better than you. We start them on the right track and the rest is up to the kids. I am just pleased to see them embrace the challenge the way they have and expect no less from them this year,” said Williams on the program and it’s participants.

Over the next few weeks, students from across the county will be working hard to research, build, program and complete the challenge. The First Lego League is teaching the children to think like an engineer and scientist. Count on the Colletonian to keep our readers up to date on these future leaders and the waves they will be making in the FLL this season.