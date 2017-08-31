Are You Roaming Around In the Darkness?

By Charles Skinner

I remember one night when I was young my best friend and I decided to camp out in the front yard of my parent’s home. It was a moonlit night, so about 2:00 AM we decided to get up and play hide and seek. At some point during the game I was running and stubbed a toe against a brick. OUCH!!! Suddenly the game wasn’t fun anymore and we went back to the tent to go back to sleep, that is until about an hour later when I forgot all about my toe and we got up once again to continue the game, only to stub the same toe this time against a stake. To make a long story short, my toe ended up broken and I had a lot of pain. Naturally a flashlight would have been a great help, but thinking that I was having too much fun and didn’t want to be hindered by one, and with the excitement that playing in moonlight gave, what we needed was ignored.

We live in a world of darkness. Paul well described these days in which we live when he wrote 2 Tim 3:1-5 This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, Without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good, Traitors, heady, highminded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God; Having a form of godliness, but denying the power thereof: from such turn away. All these combine to create a world of selfishness, confusion, depression, oppression, loneliness, addiction, brokenness, loss of direction, good being called evil, and evil being promoted as good. Individuals without God end up as I was, lost, broken, and roming about in the darkness.

What is the answer? Cease ignoring that one thing that you need, Jesus Christ. Remember the words King David penned in Psalm 119:105, stay in God’s word, seek his face, and if you aren’t saved, turn to him in repentance and confess Him as your savior. Allow God and his word to be your guide, let him light a path for your feet, and guide you through this lost and sin sick world.