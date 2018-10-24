Riki and Levi compete in SEWE

Riki Sheffield and her 6 month old Chocolate Labrador Retriever, Levi, competed in SEWE by The Sea in Kiawah Island on October 7th. This was Levi’s first competition. He was born on March 11, 2017 and Riki got him on April 21, 2017.

Riki entered Levi in the Big Air Wave were he won 1st place in his division jumping 7’9” the first jump and 8’3” in his second jump. He was also entered in Speed Retrieve were he jumped off the dock and retrieved a bumper in 13.373 seconds. Levi then went to finals and jumped again in the Big Air jumping 7’0” were he placed 3rd in finals.

Riki said, “I am overwhelmed with joy. After having Levi for 5 days, he got parvo. The veterinarian only gave him a 15% chance of living. I was not going to give up on him. He has come a long way and I could not be more proud!”