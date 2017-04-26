Rice Festival Underway

The city’s 42nd annual Rice Festival is underway. The festival officially kicked off on last Saturday, with a cycling competition. The week-long event of festivities continues with The Taste of Walterboro, which was held on Tuesday.

The actual festival begins on Friday, with vendors and activities beginning in downtown Walterboro at 10 a.m. The festival’s lineup continues into Friday night, with a firework show slated for 8:45 p.m. There are new rules for tailgaters at the firework show this year: according to the festival’s committee, several roads near the Ivanhoe Shopping Center will be closed to through traffic, starting at 2 p.m. on Friday. (See related story in this issue).

As part of the festival’s new lineup for this year’s activities, the festival committee is featuring the All American Lumberjack Show. This event will be showcased at noon, 3 p.m. and at 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. “This was really popular with everyone a few years back, so we decided to have them return,” said Bubba Trippe, chairman of the organizing Rice Festival Committee. Trippe sits on the committee with 15 other members, three of whom are new members to the committee. Those new members are Kelly Ritter, Jennifer Breland and Josh Bell. “We are not bringing back the Dock Dog show, but this Lumberjack show is impressive to a lot of people,” said Trippe.

New to the event this year are the Mad Dog Scientists, a show for children and adults. “It is an onstage show where they blow stuff up and have a lot of audience participation,” said Trippe. “We are looking forward to it.”

The festival continues into Saturday, with the parade starting at 11 a.m. Vendors and activities will be open to the public throughout the day. The festival ends Saturday night with a dance for those age 21 and up. This dance will be held at the Colleton Museum and Farmer’s Market near downtown Walterboro. This dance features The East Coast Party Band. Tickets to the dance are $15 per person or $25 per couple.

For more information, and a complete schedule of events, go to the Rice Festival’s Web site at www.ricefestival.org. The Walterboro Police Department, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office and the city’s tourism department will also be present throughout the festival, offering updates via individual websites.