Ribbon cut for the new law efforcement complex

Colleton County leaders gathered together last week to celebrate the grand opening of the county’s new Law Enforcement Complex. The ribbon-cutting was held on Thursday.



“As sheriff of Colleton County, I am forever grateful and I do not take this milestone in the history of Colleton County for granted,” said Colleton County Sheriff R. Andy Strickland. Strickland and his administrative team worked with county leaders in designing and planning the new complex. “I am only the sheriff, but this building belongs to all of you, the citizens here in our wonderful home of Colleton County.”



The new complex comes with a $5.2 million price tag. It was paid for with funds from the county’s Capital Improvement Sales Tax, which is an additional one-cent sales tax added onto the county’s retail goods via a referendum. The new center is one of about a dozen projects countywide funded through the additional tax base: all projects funded through the additional monies are on a predetermined Capital Improvement Projects list.



The new law enforcement complex is the largest building the county has ever built, at 17,500-square-feet, and houses all departments of the sheriff’s office. Prior to the construction of the new complex, different branches of the sheriff’s office were located on different sites. Now, all divisions – from administration to warrants to evidence and investigations – are all housed on one campus.



“The new complex is completely self-contained,” said Jason Chapman, a spokesman and investigator for the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office. “It is more efficient for all of us to be under the same roof.” The sheriff’s office has about 150 employees, all of whom will be housed in the new complex.



The new headquarters is also housing the county’s 911-emergency call center, which is the intake center for all emergency calls for the entire county.



In addition to the completion of this new complex, there are plans to build a new detention center. The future new jail would also be housed on the grounds of law enforcement complex.



There is no timeline on when that detention center will be built, said Shalane Lowes, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office.



The law enforcement complex is located at 394 Mable T. Willis Boulevard in Walterboro. Members of the public who need assistance or who need to file an incident report should report to this new location.