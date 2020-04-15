Rhodes pulled from Colleton County Sheriff’s race

S.C. Democratic Party has decertified Otis Rhodes as a candidate for Colleton County Sheriff, meaning he has been pulled from participating in the local race.

The decertification happened last week, on Wednesday, April 8th. The official reason for the decertification is because Rhodes did not correctly file his necessary paperwork to be a candidate for the public office. Rhodes did not submit his affidavit by the prescribed deadline, as required by S.C. Election Commission. The deadline was noon on March 30th.

According to Harrison Brant, attorney for the State Election Commission, the required affidavit was received by the deadline on all of the other candidates who are running for the Colleton County Sheriff.

“This affidavit is required by state law,” Brant said on Monday.

However, Rhodes said he chose not to properly file the paperwork because he decided to withdraw himself from the race. While speaking to this newspaper on Sunday, Rhodes cited personal reasons and said he is choosing to take care of his family instead of running for public office.

Specifically, Rhodes said his mother was involved in an accident and is currently recovering from brain surgery.

“I want to be there for my family right now,” he said. “I want to be on-hand to help her. I know she wants me to be there with her.”

As a result, Rhodes has been formally pulled from the race and all funds that Rhodes had paid to run for the local office have been returned to him.

Rhodes was a prior sheriff’s office candidate in the 2012 election. He also served as former police chief for the Walterboro Police Department.

“I look forward to the future, and I appreciate all the support that I have received,” he said on Sunday. “I felt like I was the best candidate, but my mom’s health is more important.”

The election for Colleton County Sheriff will be a part of the November general election ballot. The sheriff’s office race is partisan and is highly contested: prior to his being pulled from the race, Rhodes was one of 10 overall candidates for sheriff and was one of four Democratic candidates.

The other candidates who are running for Colleton County sheriff in November are Buddy Hill (Republican); Craig Stivender (Republican); Mark Cobb (Republican); Arthur Jordan (Democrat); Anthony Buchanan (Republican); Dolphus Pinckney (Republican); Harold Ray Lowery; Pinky Regalado (Democrat); and Alyssa Bodison (Democrat).