Reviresco running group comes to town

A team wanting to teach others how to talk to U.S. Military Veterans arrived in Walterboro last week as part of a run from New York to Miami Beach, Florida.

The group Reviresco uses college students and ROTC students from across the nation to voluntarily run across the country. The goal is to raise awareness about the needs of America’s veterans. On Thursday, June 15th, the group stopped in Walterboro and ran into Walterboro City Hall.

On Saturday, one of the group’s leading members, Sam Piotrowski, of Massachusettes, said the group was already in Georgia. They entered into Jacksonville, Fla. On Sunday and are now headed into their final destination of Miami Beach, Florida. This trip ends in Miami on June 24th. The journey began at Ground Zero in New York on June 3rd.

According to Piotrowski, the group was founded four years ago by two friends – Mica Peterson and David Dinerman.“Mike wanted to do something cool, like run across the country. And David wanted a cause attached to that. It originally started to interact with veterans across the country, and then we realized there was a large need on the civilian side to educate civilians about what the military does,” said Piotrowski. “Our mission is to go beyond saying, ‘thank you for your service.’ So much of our vision is to encourage conversation.

“We want to focus on interaction between military servicemen and civilians,” he said.

When they are not running or cycling, the non-profit group is giving education seminars across the country. They are often invited to speak to groups of employees or students. “It seems simple, but we are solely focused on how to have a conversation with a military serviceman,” he said. “Even if someone focuses on having a conversation with our veteran, they don’t know what to say. More often than not, veterans are going to want to talk about their service.”

“This entire thing has opened my eyes,” he said. “This really does effect someone in a positive way. Veterans are great to talk to.”

The actual runs act as fundraisers for the group. The monies raised supports the group’s educational programming for the entire year. “Often times, it is difficult to sell an idea,” he said. “Money comes from selling t-shirts and through marketing. We are also solidifying our corporate partnerships.”

Additionally, Piotrowski says that corporate sponsorships are hiring their group to do educational seminars for their employees.

According to team members who visited Walterboro, the organization’s leaders determine how many miles each member of the group will run each day. Other members of the team who are not running are in a car alongside the runners. The team also has a bus that has been converted into to a camper.

The group will be in Walterboro again next year during their already-scheduled New York City to Miami route. For more information on the group, or to support the group through donations, visit their Web site at www.reviresco.us or go to their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/reviresco.com.