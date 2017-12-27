Resolution Run Coming to City

The city is preparing to host a new 5k Resolution Run for walkers and runners of all ages.

The event will take place on January 6th and will occur in the city’s Walterboro Wildlife Sanctuary. It is being sponsored by the Colleton County Arts Council.

During a recent Walterboro City Council meeting, council approved street closures for the run, as requested by the arts council. The run will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

According to a letter submitted by arts council President Kim Bridge to Walterboro City Council, the event is expected to attract about 100 participants.

The cost to participate is $20 per person in advance or $25 per entrant on the day of the race. If a parent runs, that parent’s child who is under the age of 12 may run or walk for free, as stated in a letter. For more information, contact Bridge at the arts council at 843-549-1922.

The funds raised from the race will go to the county’s art’s council for general operating costs, according to Bridge. The arts council is a non-profit organization for Colleton County that is headquartered in Walterboro.

“This helps keep our doors open so we can continue to do free art work in our community,” she wrote, in her letter to council requesting street closures for the event. Council subsequently approved the requested street closures. According to Bridge, a celebration for the Resolution Run will occur post-event on the grounds of the Colleton County Courthouse near downtown Walterboro.

In other city council news:

Brown, Pryor resign from respective commissions:

During a recent meeting of Walterboro City Council, council accepted the resignations of Carl Brown from the city’s building board and of Greg Pryor from the city’s planning commission. Both Brown and Pryor recently won seats onto Walterboro City Council during the November general election. Because of their sitting on elected seats on council, they cannot serve on the civic commissions or boards, which report to city council. Subsequently, their former seats on their respective boards are now open. As stated in his resignation letter, Brown asked council to consider nominating Walterboro construction business owner Cole Crosby to fill his open seat. Brown is the president of Mitchell Construction.

According to statements made in Pryor’s resignation letter, his resignation from the planning commission is effective December 31st.

Mutual aid agreement discussed

Statewide mutual aid agreement between the county, the city and state officials. The agreement is for disaster relief and mutual aid in the event of a disaster. It also addresses disaster relief and recovery efforts. The agreement requires that leaders with the county, the state and municipal agencies (the city) cooperate during a disaster. The agreement also states that any one municipality, or city, can help a neighboring city with mutual aid relief. The mutual aid agreement, which has already been considered and signed off on by Colleton County officials, also addresses who pays for the costs associated with such mutual aid relief, if the help is requested. This is an annual document considered by all elected bodies across the state.