Residents help clean grounds of Bedon Lucas House

Several members of the community came out on Saturday to help work on the grounds of the Bedon Lucas House. The folks that participated are well on their way to earning their name to be added to the drawing for a free weekend at the beach, a contest Colleton County Historical and Preservation Society is pushing to reward community members for helping get Walterboro’s house ready to celebrate her 200th birthday later this year. If you are interested in joining in on the fun, contact CCHAPS at 843-549-9633 to find out how. Pictured above are Joe Sanders, Angie Williams, and Jamie Williams. Not pictured: Debi Gilliam, Cody Heapp, Debra Weiss, Tom Whitaker, Katelyn Willis, Delores Winegarner.