Remembering Toni

Too many times communities suffer when they lose one of their own. This happened this past spring when Walterboro lost one of their matriarchs, Antonia Jackson, affectionately known to many as “Toni”. Toni was an active volunteer at St. Jude’s Church, where she served a co-director of the youth group for 12 years. She was President of the Colleton County Arts Council. Toni was an accomplished sculptor, with her works winning many awards. She was a member of the Colleton County Historical & Preservation Society, St. Jude’s women’s bible study group, Sullivan’s Island supper club and former member of the Charleston garden club. She was a friend to all who met her and those who she left behind have thought of the best way to keep her spirit alive for years to come.

As President of the Colleton County Arts Council, Toni pushed to make the arts accessible to all who lived here. She was a very active part of the planning and implementing of new art classes and tried to think of creative ways to get the community involved.

She particularly loved when the CCAC partnered with the Summer Food Program and was able to provide art classes and lunch to the children in need. Her love for reading showed when the CCAC held a “Polar Express” event. Board members along with Executive Director, Kim Bridge have decided on two ways to be able to honor Toni.

First, the CCAC will be joining the network of “Little Free Library”. A Little Free Library is a “take a book, return a book” free book exchange. They come in many shapes and sizes, but the most common version is a small wooden box of books. Anyone may take a book or bring a book to share. Little Free Libraries are located all over the world and those who have signed up can locate one along the road as they travel. The CCAC plans on placing theirs over near the corner of their campus located on Wichman Street.

The next project the CCAC is working on is to start a “Fund” that will be administered by the Coastal Community Foundation that will support the CCAC and their efforts. “Toni loved what we do here at the arts council and I will never forget the day she walked in the door and the summer food program children were here taking a free class. She looked at me and said “This is what we are supposed to be doing”,” recalls Bridge. “We want to do something that Toni would have loved and been able to continue to have children come to campus and take classes free of charge or being able to take our art class on the road to the Veterans Victory House is something she would want us to continue to do,” said Bridge.

After Toni’s passing, the CCAC Board picked up the pieces and asked Board Member, Liz Nettles, to step in and fill Toni’s shoes. Nettles said she was “humbled” that her fellow board members felt she was the right fit to take over. Nettles served as a teacher in Colleton County for many years before making the decision to stay home with her two young children ages 5 and 3. It was through her teaching that she knew she wanted to become a part of the CCAC and try to help bridge the financial gap due to budget cuts passed down from the state. She shares Toni’s vision of wanting to help make art available to all children within the county. “Toni had such a joy when it came to broadening people’s horizons. She wanted to make sure everyone had access to art,” said Nettles of her friend. Nettles is looking forward and planning the first of many fundraisers to help raise the funds needed to start the “Toni Jackson Fund”. “Toni was a foodie at heart and we are planning to have “A Taste for Toni” as our first fundraiser. Everyone in the community will be asked to participate and we hope to show off some of Toni’s favorite recipes at this event,” said Nettles on the CCAC fundraising plans. We will plan on updating our readers on fundraising efforts as soon as final plans have been made. For more information on how you can support the CCAC or the Toni Jackson Fund please call Kim Bridge at 843-549-1922.